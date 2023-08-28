Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Life-Saving Operation

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 11:38 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to consequence.net, artist Florence Welch has mentioned that she has recently underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Florence + The Machine’s lead singer has mentioned that she does not really feel strong enough” to go into the dynamics of the surgery.

But due to the surgery Welch has been forced to cancel two upcoming concerts in Portugal and Spain. To announce the unfortunate new, Welch went on social media to announce her health status and tour changes.

In the letter to her fans Welch wrote about how music can help her heal during the stressful time.

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is a way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of [the band’s latest album] Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”