Eight Years Ago, Florence Welch Gave Up Alcohol and Now Says “Sobriety is the Best Thing I Ever Did”

Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine recently made an appearance on the Way We Are with Munroe Bergdorf podcast and discussed living an alcohol-free life. It has been eight years since the singer switched gears and she seems to have no regrets whatsoever.

“In terms of navigating being in the public eye, I think sobriety is the best thing I ever did,” she shared. “It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I had a problem with drinking because I was one of those drinkers where it was all or nothing. If I enjoy my drinking, I can’t control it and if I control my drinking, I don’t enjoy it.”

She explained that in 2011, around the time her album Ceremonials was released, she came to the realization that she needed to tame her habits.

“It was like the glamour and the grandeur of ‘Ceremonials’ that created this shield of how chaotic it was behind the scenes which is why I think that record is so dark,” Welch added. “Sobriety was really lonely. I had got into music to drink, you know, these two things that I loved the most. Singing, partying and alcohol are the things I was good at.”

She then offered her fans and listeners a word of encouragement: “if anyone is out there and struggling, it does get easier”.

According to NME, Welch just received an honorary fellowship from London’s University of the Arts, which she dropped out of following her foundation year to focus on her music career. Florence + the Machine released their fifth studio album, Dance Fever, earlier this year and are currently preparing for an international tour in support of it.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela