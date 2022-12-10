Florence + The Machine Perform “Morning Elvis” Live With Ethel Cain

Home News Hannah Boyle December 10th, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Florence + The Machine sang on stage with Ethel Cane on October 1st to perform the song ‘Morning Elvis’. This sweet ballad was almost lullaby-esque. The duet captured the ethereal nature associated with Florence + The Machine. This soft, sad song with both artists paired together is breathtaking. The song haunts the listener and carries a sense of hope, even underneath its bittersweet lyrics. Florence Welch’s powerful, earthy voice fit in remarkably well with that of Ethel Cain.

Florence + The Machine is no stranger to bittersweet or sad songs. Having a wide range of albums since their debut in 2007, one thing that sets this band apart is their sense of hope. With songs such as ‘Hunger’, ‘The Dog Days Are Over’, and ‘Shake It Out’, Florence + The Machine capitalizes on instilling a sense of hope within the listener. the material of the song has a layer of depth to it that allows the listener to identify with it regardless of their situation. Florence + The Machine follows human emotions to their full extent but always with a hopeful message. Listening to these songs is liberating and fulfilling. It is no surprise that the artist Ethel Cain would be drawn to ‘Mourning Elvis”.

The song “Morning Elvis” is by no means a happy-go-lucky song, but it leaves the listener with a sense of warmth and hopes that the bittersweet nature of the song is almost forfeited. Florence Welch’s voice carries such a soothing yet authoritative sound that it reminds the listener of their mother’s lullabies. The song follows the story of struggling with addiction, but somewhere buried under the depressing lyrics is this idea that one can change. The song captures such a human need that it continues to follow the listener far after the song ends. It was particularly beautiful to hear as a duet.

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna

