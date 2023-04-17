SZA Teams With Doja Cat for New Version of “Kill Bill”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2023 - 8:38 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, Grammy award-winning recording artist SZA releases a new version of her chart-topping hit song “Kill Bill” featuring Doja Cat, via TDE/RCA Records. This release comes on the heels of more career achievements this week as the album version of “Kill Bill” earns SZA her first solo number one at Top 40 radio and breaks the record with 16 weeks at number one by a female artist on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“Kill Bill” is RIAA-certified Three time Platinum and peaked at number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The accompanying music video is directed by Christian Breslauer, has garnered nearly 55 million views. SZA’s groundbreaking sophomore album SOS debuted and claimed ten non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, the longest run for an album by a woman in seven years. SOS is currently RIAA-certified 2x Platinum.

As a whole, “Kill Bill” featuring Doja Cat is great because the smooth hip hop beats makes this tune easy to dance along to and the musical style matches the musical flow the artist is known for. As for the vocal;performance, SZA‘s is gorgeous due to how she sings out the lyrics with great authority and Cat’s performance spices things up with her incredible rap skills. Both artists do a fantastic job on this piece.

Announced earlier this week, SZA will hit the road again with new dates for her remarkable S.O.S. Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the European leg of the tour kicks off June 1 in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome, making stops in Paris, Berlin, London, and more before wrapping up in Dublin at 3Arena on June 21.

The tour will return to North America on September 20 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, with stops in Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles and more before concluding in Phoenix at Footprint Center on October 29. Visit szasos.com for full tour routing.

