Doja Cat Shares Melodic New Single “Vegas” From Upcoming Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Alexandra Kozicki May 6th, 2022 - 9:35 PM

Today, Doja Cat’s released an energetic new single “Vegas” from the ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack via RCA Records. The soundtrack, set to be released on June 24, the same date as director Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming film ELVIS, stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. The film is sure to draw in a crowd.

“Vegas” pays homage to Elvis’ 1956 song “Hound Dog” as the rapper’s backup singer soulfully croons the opening lines. Doja Cat’s new song is an upbeat, high-energy track that will get listeners moving. The fresh take on the classic is a perfect addition to the highly-anticipated soundtrack, and is sure to get fans excited about the film.

It’s always interesting to hear modernized and genre-reinterpreted takes on classic songs, and “Vegas” does not disappoint. Doja Cat’s new single is a fun, catchy track that is sure to get stuck in your head. Be sure to check it out below.

The upcoming film explores Elvis Presley’s life and music through the prism of his complicated relationship with enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The soundtrack features Elvis’s extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.