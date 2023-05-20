Tiësto & Mathame Share Evoking New Collab Single “Feel Your Ghost”

Home News Renita Wright May 20th, 2023 - 5:28 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Tiesto. Taken on December 29th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi

Grammy-award winning Dutch DJ and music producer Tiësto and Italian Italian DJ and production duo Mathame have teamed up on the production of a new single.

In a press release Mathame stated: “The collaboration is the result of a couple of years of exchanging ideas about music and the past, present and future of electronic “dance.” It was at WMC Miami that the spark was lit when we got to hear Tiësto, who immediately fell in love with the idea of collaborating. In two days he completed the track and debuted it at Ultra, it was an incredible moment.”

Tiësto is considered to be one of the most influential figures in the electronic dance music scene and has been active in the industry since the early 1990s. He is known for his energetic live performances, which often incorporate spectacular visuals and pyrotechnics. Mathame (brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli) formed in 2013 and are known for their emotional and ethereal style of techno music. Their music incorporates elements of ambient and electronic music, creating a unique sound that is both powerful and emotive.

Together the producers created “Feel Your Ghost”. The track combines a dream melody with a captivating futuristic bounce. Listeners will instantly be hit by a wave of a 90’s rave.

Listen to ‘Feel Your Ghost’ below.