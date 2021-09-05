Rogét Chahayed Contributes Two Songs For Marvel’s Shang Chi Soundtrack Featuring Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage And Rich Brian

Home News Aaron Grech September 5th, 2021 - 6:53 PM

Rogét Chahayed has an accomplished resume, with collaborations from the likes of DRAM, Travis Scott Drake and Halsey, which have all received platinum certifications or higher. The world-class producer has now unveiled two new songs for the upcoming Marvel film Shang Chi, Anderson .Paak‘s “Fire In The Sky” and Rich Brian, 21 Savage, Warren Hue and Masiwei’s “Lazy Susan.”

“Fire In The Sky” is familiar territory for Anderson .Paak, who uses his signature croon over an infectious neo-soul instrumental, with smooth guitar licks and a groovy hip hop beat. The song also hosts some orchestral flourishes, with bright strings and ethereal choir vocals that create a relaxed vibe throughout the song.

“Lazy Susan” is a hard hitting hip hop track, with a mix of Chinese rapped lyrics and lyrics in English. During the first verse, the song has a more traditional hard core hip hop beat, with sinister keyboard lines that are dripping with heavy bass, but it develops more trap tendencies as it progresses, with glitchy synth lines complemented by a strong performance by 21 Savage.

“Working on the music for Shang-Chi was one of the most rewarding projects I’ve done as a producer. From getting my best friends together over Zoom to make the beat for ‘Lazy Susan,’ to starting ‘Fire in the Sky’ in an overnight session with my genius brother Anderson, to talking about the closing scene with the director Destin Cretton, to seeing the way these songs came to life with the picture, I just couldn’t be more grateful to play a part in this incredible movie,” Chahayed explained in a press release.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister