Dance pop Producer Tiësto Releases Brand New Single “Drifting”

Simon Li June 24th, 2023 - 9:56 PM

World-famous DJ Tiësto has just released his latest Single “Drifting.” Below is the official video for “Drifting.”

The long-awaited song features a beautiful and somehow cathartic vocal, backed up with distant chorus and repeating ascending electric notes. The song has the vibe of a classic dance pop song, giving off a rather emotional atmosphere with its comparatively long build up and slow BPM, completed with the added emotional chorus for the second drop. The video itself showcased past EDM festivals with Tiësto performing and fans raving over his tunes.

“Drifting” follows its two successful predecessors, Drive and “Lay Low.” Tiësto really showcased his abilities to master captivating melodies and provide a mesmerizing sound journey for his audiences. The song was first performed in the Ultra Music Festival this year, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after tracks.