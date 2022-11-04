Tiesto Announces New Album Drive For February 2023 Release, Shares New Song & Video “10:35” Featuring Tate McRae

Home News Trisha Valdez November 4th, 2022 - 3:11 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Tiesto. Taken on December 29th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi

Tiesto has joined forces with Tate McRae to create a spectacular new single called, 10:35. This music video will make its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and Paramount Times Square Billboards. Besides his new single, Tiesto will also be releasing his new album called Drive, which is to be released on the 24th of February 2023, with F1 racing inspired visuals.

Tiesto’s song 10:35 is inspired by the difference of day and night. He wanted to show the difference between the daytime experience of luxury and the nighttime’s experience of possibility and excitement and the time when everything seems to shift is at 10:35, hence the name.

The music video for 10:35 is set in a modern almost futurists world. McRae is the star of this video and sings a song wishing it could be 10:35. In the music video she sings about how she can feel their arms around her. As she is singing and dancing, there is a man that shows up and he seems to be the one she is looking for. However, she cannot get to him, he will be just out of reach until the very end of the music video they are finally face to face with each other.

Tiesto out does himself again in his new song, the perfect after dark song to dance to or just listen to if you aren’t into dancing. He really brings the life into his song with the beat and tempo he chose, picking McRae was an excellent decision as well to bring the type of edge yet party into his song. To listen to his new song stream below. For more stories on the artist click here.