Metallica Dethrones Taylor Swift as Los Angeles Sofi Stadium Attendance Record Holder

August 29th, 2023

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to loudwire.com, although Taylor Swift has become the most popular artist in the music industry, metal band Metallica now holds the attendance record for Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium.

Reported by The Los Angeles Times, Metallica drew approximately 78,000 fans to each of their SoFi concerts over the weekend. The venue itself has a capacity of 70,240 seats but the band was able to allow more fans have access to the shows by standing in the “Snake Pit” area of the stage.

With Metallica performing in the round area, the center part of the stage has been removed to give fans closer access to the band during each show and this allows for more ticket sales. A reported 156,000 tickets were purchased for Metallica’s two-night run at SoFi Stadium.

Earlier this year Billboard has reported that the ring-shaped stage has eight towers of monitors and speakers, with each of the towers anchored by a raised platform that includes VIP seating for fans.

Also Metallica is reportedly touring with 87 trucks , which is 45 trucks for the group and their setup, plus two groups of 21 trucks to assemble the stage and towers. Metallica have a crew of 130 people, 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.