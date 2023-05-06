Metallica Shares New Animated Video For “Inamorta”

Home News Renita Wright May 6th, 2023 - 5:14 PM

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Iconic rock band Metallica released the official music video for their single, “Inamorta”. The animated music video is centered around the main character’s female lover. Hence, the song title which is French for just that. While Inamorata is used as a term of endearment to describe a loved one or a sweetheart, the plot twist lies in the fact that this is far from a romance story. “Inamorata” is the 12th track on Metallica’s 72 Seasons, released on April 14th. The album title references the first 18 years of life and how they mold us. Its title track, “72 Seasons”, received its own music video prior to the album’s release.

At the very beginning of the video, the subject matter is pictured as a predator setting a trap. The eyes of this creature which are glowing fiercely in the dark are set on her target before cornering him and making an attack. The video paints a picture as the audio track screams: “Lyin’, supplyin’ the need / Shedding and spreading the seed / …Spinnin’ the web”. The lyrics perfectly mirror the misery that is so deeply embedded in the pain coming from the audio. While the predator appears to be the one setting the trap and causing all of this misery, it could also be understood that the main character is actually setting a trap for himself. Although the main character appears to be weak, the lyrics express a clear awareness of this unhealthy codependency between the two. (“Misery, she needs me / Oh, oh, but I need her more”) It’s certainly worth mentioning that this music video couldn’t be as wonderful as it is without such an amazingly executed audio track with intense harmony and a powerful guitar solo. The music video for “Inamorata” does a remarkable job of bringing the song to life. It’s truly a classic tale visualized in a beautifully unique and artistic way. This video is an 11-minute work of art so captivating that it feels like just 5 minutes.