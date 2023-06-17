Billy Corgan Recalls Story Telling Pantera To “Shut The F*** Up” About Metallica In Interview With Zane Lowe

Home News Zach Monteiro June 17th, 2023 - 6:19 PM

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan recently talked about a previously unheard story about an experience between himself and Pantera. He recalled this instance when he appeared on SiriusXM’s “Metal Ambassador” hosted by Jose Mangin.

This event happened in the 90’s when Metallica and its evolution following the release of their Load and Re-Load albums were making waves throughout the music industry; naturally, this change in tune brought about quite a bit of controversy from fans, critics and fellow artists alike. Corgan recalled one such conversation of the future of Metallica when they were performing at the same venue as Pantera.

“There was a lot of controversy about where Metallica was trying to go, and what happened to Metallica, and are they still metal, and they’re wearing makeup now or whatever. And [the members of Pantera] were just going on and on about Metallica. Not in a negative way – more like a confused, like ‘I love Metallica, But I don’t get it. And they’re not metal. And what’s going on?’ “.

Corgan continues with “I don’t think I’ve ever told this story in public – I raised my hands… and I knew them well enough that they would sort of listen to me… I would say ‘You know what? Shut the fuck up.’… ‘Listen, set aside Metallica for a second, okay? You guys right now are the best metal band on the fucking planet, okay? Shut the fuck up. Worry about Pantera.’

Blabbermouth mentions an instance in which Pantera’s frontman Philip Anselmo talked about records that had an impact on his life. When asked about which album he thought shouldn’t have been released, he said “I would have to say Load by Metallica. I mean, it’s just a terrible record, man. I just don’t get it.” Anselmo’s statement certainly seems to line up with Corgan’s recollection of his disdain for Metallica’s change.

