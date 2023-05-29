Two Minutes to Late Night Pay Tribute to Tina Turner with Metal Cover of “One Of The Living” Featuring Earth Crisis’ Karl Buechner, Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren, Rise Against’s Joe Principe and More

Home News Zach Monteiro May 29th, 2023 - 5:37 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

YouTube podcast Two Minutes to Late Night took to Twitter on Sunday to announce a tribute to the late Tennessee-born swiss singer and songwriter, Anna Mae Bullock; otherwise known as Tina Turner.

Two Minutes to Late Night made their Twitter post announcing their tribute last night, with the post itself reading “This year, Memorial Day is for Tina.” This was followed by the announcement of their metal rendition of Turner’s “One of the Living” notably featured in 1985’s Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.

Two Minutes to Late Night’s rendition released on their Patreon immediately following the tweet, while publicly releasing this morning. The podcast’s version of Turner’s song got several artists together for the project, including Karl Buechner of Earth Crisis, Jennifer Vito of War on Women, Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth, Joe Principe of Rise Against and Angelo Moore of Fishbone.

Being a metal version of Turner’s classic, the instrumentals differ greatly from the original, yet retains the sci-fi epic energy of its predecessor. The podcast’s rendition even includes a saxophone solo, paying homage to the solo’s prevalent in not only “One of the Living” but the ones found throughout Turner’s music. Everyone mentioned above, as well as the podcast’s frontman Jordan Olds himself, came together to bring this masterful tribute to the late singer.

Turner had passed away at the age of 83 on May 24th, 2023 within her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland. Since her passing, there have been innumerable tributes made to Turner, from her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee paying homage through a candlelit memorial service to the countless tributes made by singers and bands throughout the entire music industry; to say that Tina Turner will be missed would be a profound understatement, yet true nonetheless.

Check out our previous articles on Tina Turner and Two Minutes to Late Night below: