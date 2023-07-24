Fear Factory Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates With Lacuna Coil

Home News Zach Monteiro July 24th, 2023 - 3:55 PM

American heavy-metal band Fear Factory has recently announced that they will be going on the “October Dawn Tour” with Italian metal band Lacuna Coil. Fear Factory will be joining Lacuna Coil on their tour until their stop in San Antonio, Texas where they will perform with the headliners one last time until Lacuna Coil moves on with the last leg of the tour.

Lacuna Coil had made a recent statement regarding their upcoming tour according to Revolver. In the statement, the band said “Join us this fall as we hit the road with the mighty Fear Factory and Lions At The Gate. Watch out Destin and St. Petersburg, as there will be a lineup change: Fear Factory will pass the torch to the East Coast killers God Forbid.”

According to Blabbermouth, the two bands will also be joined by Lions At The Gate, the relatively newly formed band made up of former Ill Niño members Christian Machado, Diego Verduzco, Ahrue “Luster” Ilustre and Fern Lemus as well as Westfield Massacre’s Stephen Brewer.

Fear Factory and Lions At The Gate will be joining Lacuna Coil as they tour throughout the southeast and midwestern US. Although the latter of the two will tour with Lacuna Coil for the entire duration of the tour, Fear Factory’s last show with the other bands will be on October 24th in San Antonio, Texas at the Aztec Theater. From there, only Lacuna Coil and Lions At The Gate will perform in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and they will be joined by the reformed God Forbid for the final two shows in Florida.

The “October Dawn Tour” performance dates can be found below:

Oct. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Oct. 14 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

Oct. 15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Oct. 18 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 19 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Oct. 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Oct. 23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Oct. 26 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live*

Oct. 28 – Destin, FL @ Club LA#

Oct. 29 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live#

# God Forbid: No Fear Factory

* No Fear Factory

