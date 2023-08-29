Eminem’s Lawyers Send Cease & Desist Letter To Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Over Use Of “Lose Yourself”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2023 - 11:28 AM

According to nme.com, rapper Eminem has requested that US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using the artist’s music during presidential campaigns and rallies.

Eminem‘s request comes after Ramaswamy rapping along to the smash hit “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa state fair earlier this month. Also Ramaswamy has since started using the track as his walkout song.

According to a exclusive letter obtained by Daily Mail, music licenser Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) has issued a letter dated August 23 to Ramaswamy stating it received an official request from Eminem demanding that the candidate no longer be allowed use his music.

Lawyers for Eminem have sent Vivek Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter demanding the candidate stop using his music on the campaign trail. No more extremely cringey ‘Lose Yourself’ performances for Vivek! https://t.co/ygni1NSBsU pic.twitter.com/vsI9JNkXFV — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 28, 2023

BMI’s letter to Ramaswamy adds that it “letter serves as notice that the Eminem Works are excluded from the Agreement effective immediately. BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy shared a response with the Daily Mail about the cease and desist letter: “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real Slim Shady.”