Snoop Dogg & Eminem Share Animated Music Video For “From The D 2 The LBC”

Lucy Yang June 26th, 2022 - 11:50 AM

Snoop Dogg smoking his blunt

Coming in hot, Snoop Dogg and Eminem collaborated in their newest animated music for From The D 2 The LBC. Both musicians have been known to release critically acclaimed music. Currently trending on music as #7, this joint collaboration will be yet another legendary hit just in time for the summer season.

“‘From The D 2 The LBC’ marks Eminem’s second single for the year. Earlier this month, he teamed up with CeeLo Green on the Dr. Dre-produced ‘The King And I’. Recorded for the Elvis film soundtrack, the ‘Jailhouse Rock’-sampling song sees Em discuss the parallels between himself and Presley.” (nme)

The beat is animated and easy to resonate. Both rappers are celebrating in their respective hometowns. The video itself takes form as a cartoonist art animation in which it adapts the NFT (Non Fungible Tokens) characters. Many are taking this new stylistic choice as the artists’ contribution and support for the web3 community.

“The rappers’ NFTs were both acquired via third parties in December, near the time prices for Bitcoin and Ethereum’s most recent peaks. In a deal executed by the digital agency Six, it cost 123.45 ETH to obtain Eminem’s Bored Ape #9055. At the time, that was worth about $460,000 but it’s now equivalent to around $150,000.” (The Verge)

“”I think that’s one of the great things about rap music… is that you could put so much of your life in it,” he said over the phone. “It’s therapeutic, and that’s how it’s always been for me.” (nme)

Photo credit: Marv Watson