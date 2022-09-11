Eminem Reveals He Had To Relearn How To Rap Due To Drug Overdose

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 11th, 2022 - 4:50 PM

After an accidental methadone overdose that halted his increasingly popular career in 2007, Eminem finally details the treacherous journey he embarked on to reclaim his potential and “relearn” how to write and compose the same high-quality verses and prose that characterized the launch of his stellar career without any future reliance on methadone.

Eminem revisited his mistaken overdose fifteen years later during Paul Rosenberg’s, his longtime manager ever since Eminem’s initial debut in 1997, daily podcast entitled Paul Pod, and discussed in depth how happy he was that he had the opportunity to learn how to make music again without artificial influence and truly have fun doing so. When asked about his comeback album at the time, 2009’s accurately titled album Relapse, Eminem stated that “I remember when I first got sober, and all the shit was out of my system, I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was fucking new to me again.”

According to Consequence.com, Eminem had some difficulty regaining his former talent and that it “took a long time for my brain to start working again,” with Rosenberg even expressing concerns that Eminem might have permanent brain damage when listening to Eminem’s initial tries.

All of this shows that Eminem’s return to fame was not as easy as the esteemed rapper made it seem. To him, learning how to rap once again without using substances seemed like a “whole different experience” as Eminem describes feeling like he was starting his music career from scratch.

However, ever since his 2009 comeback album, Eminem’s career continues to skyrocket as he continually releases album after album and participates in multiple collaborations and special performances with a series of other esteemed rappers such as Snoop Dogg at the VMAs and the 2022 Super Bowl. Just last month, Eminem also released a second greatest hits album, compiling many songs from previous albums that fans continue to love year after year.

