Lizzo Praised by Her Dancers In New Open Letter Amidst Legal Proceedings

According to NME.com, Lizzo’s three of her former ‘Big Grrl’ and ‘Big Boiiis’ dancers have accused that the artist Lizzo allegedly created a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual harassment.

Her response to this alleged action was “hurt” by the “sensationalized” accusations and she has hired the lawyer Marty Singer who has represented other recent cases like against Johnny Depp or Bill Cosby.

After the end of her ‘Special Tour’, the rest of the dancers support and take her side by praising the artist in a new open letter despite the legal proceedings.

They share their feelings and appreciation in their own words as such in this letter:

“We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” it added. “We have been so honoured to share the stage with such amazing talent,’ the letter stated. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

