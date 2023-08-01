Lizzo Hit with Sexual Harassment Lawsuit by Former Tour Dancers

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 10:54 AM

According to stereogum.com, artist Lizzo has been allegedly sued by three former backup dancers for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and allegedly engaging in sexual harassment.

The alleged suit names Lizzo, dance team captain Shirlene Quigley, and the artist’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. as the alleged defendants. The dancers involved in the alleged suit are Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, who competed on the reality show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Also Noelle Rodriguez started dancing with Lizzo after appearing in the “Rumors” music vide. Davis and Williams were fired this Spring and Rodriguez resigned from her position shortly after.

The alleged sexual harassment allegedly happened after a trip to a club in Amsterdam, where Lizzo allegedly pressured Davis to allegedly touch a nude performer and the artist allegedly bullied Davis until the dancer allegedly gave in.

The alleged suit states that Lizzo allegedly “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’s vginas and eating bananas from the performers’s vginas.”

The alleged suit coined with: “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Along with the alleged claims of hostile work environment and alleged sexual harassment, the alleged suit includes alleged religious and racial harassment, alleged false imprisonment and more. The allegations do not apply to all defendants in the alleged case.

In a statement provided to NBC, the dancers’s lawyer Ron Zambrano said: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.” Lizzo and her representatives have not publicly commented on the alleged lawsuit.