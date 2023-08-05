Lizzo Loses over 150,000 Instagram Followers Following Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 5th, 2023 - 12:48 PM

Lizzo renowned singer-songwriter has been accused of sexual harassment and thus lost over 154,000 Instagram followers. These accusations come from 3 former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who filed the lawsuit on August 1, 2023. The dancers named the defendants as Lizzo herself, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and Shirlene Quigley, the dance team captain. NME states, “The rapper, singer, songwriter and actress is accused of pressuring a co-worker to touch a naked performer in an Amsterdam club and subjecting dancers to “excruciating” auditions. It also cites claims of religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and more.”



Lizzo however came out on August 3rd and reported that these accusations are false and that these former dancers are using her openness to sexuality against her and making her out to be something she is not. Nonetheless, the day the lawsuit came to light Lizzo lost over 14,800 followers on Instagram, and her followers have only continued to plummet over the following days another 130,900 followers. From the numbers reported Billboard estimates a 1.14% drop in Instagram followers for Lizzo.