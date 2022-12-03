The Strokes Announce Release Of Vinyl Box Set Of Singles

Fans of The Strokes will be pleased to hear that the band is set to release a new vinyl box set in February of 2023. This new box set will include singles from their first three albums – including their debut album ‘This Is It’ (2001), ‘Room On Fire’ (2003), and ‘First Impressions Of Earth’ (2006). The 7’’ singles from their early albums will be accompanied by demos, b-sides, and other rarities.
The new vinyl box set will be the latest release following The Strokes 2020 album release ‘The New Abnormal’. This album would go on to win the rock group a Grammy Award for Best Rock Group in 2021, a perfect marker for The Strokes’ 20-year career in the industry.
See the box set tracklist here:
01 The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)
02 Last Nite (Rough Trade Version)
03 Hard to Explain
04 New York City Cops
05 Last Nite
06 When It Started
07 Someday
08 Alone, Together (Home Recording)
09 Is This It (Home Recording)
10 12:51
11 The Way It Is (Home Recording)
12 Reptilia
13 Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men
14 The End Has No End
15 Clampdown (Live at Alexandria Palace)
16 Juicebox
17 Hawaii
18 Heart in a Cage
19 I’ll Try Anything Once (“You Only Live Once” Demo)
20 You Only Live Once
21 Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
For more information visit Pitchfork
Photo credit Sharon Alagna