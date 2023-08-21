Dragonforce Successfully Canceled Pending Takedown Of “Valley Of The Damned” After YouTube’s Copyright Strike

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 1:28 PM

According to loudwire.com, metal band Dragonforce have been fighting like crazy when a random YouTube user allegedly claimed ownership of the band’s song “Valley of the Damned.”

Nearly after a week of pleading with the video platform and receiving several unhelpful responses, Youtube has finally acknowledged the wrongdoing and canceled the pending takedown of “Valley of the Damned” on DragonForce’s channel.

On August 20 the band expressed and shared their frustration over allegedly receiving an alleged copyright strike on their YouTube channel for the title track to their 2003 debut album.

Dragonforce uploaded a screenshot of the video’s status, which the copyright strike and ineligible video monetization in a post on social media.

Our song Valley of the Damned (2003 release) is about to be taken down today due to a copyright strike that @Youtube believe and checked to be valid. You really not gonna do anything about this @teamyoutube @YouTubeCreators , even after all the legal letters??? No reasons given! pic.twitter.com/nvML8ywVxp — DragonForce (@DragonForce) August 20, 2023

“Our song Valley of the Damned (2003 release) is about to be taken down today due to a copyright strike that @Youtube believe and checked to be valid. You really not gonna do anything about this @teamyoutube @YouTubeCreators , even after all the legal letters??? No reasons given!”

Dragonforce‘s Guitarist Herman Li also spread the news with his followers by calling the copyright strike against the band’s channel “insane.”

Here is an insane copyright strike against @DragonForce for the Valley of the Damned song! @youtubemusic @YouTubeCreators @youtube is now letting random accounts claim music online? https://t.co/HxHjBDlMNf — Herman Li (@HermanLi) August 17, 2023

“Here is an insane copyright strike against @DragonForce for the Valley of the Damned song! @youtubemusic @YouTubeCreators @youtube is now letting random accounts claim music online?”

Shortly after Li posting his statement, Youtube commented with: “take misuse of our copyright tools very seriously and take strong action when we find abuse.” The account also directed the band to a resource page about what their options are regarding the pending video takedown. Also Youtube has urged DragonForce to delete their original tweet because it contains “personal information.”

Another three days went by without a answer and DragonForce yet again challenged Youtube’s team to reconsider the copyright strike and scheduled video takedown on the band’s page,