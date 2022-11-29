DragonForce Shares New Skyrim-Inspired Music Video for “The Last Dragonborn”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 29th, 2022 - 6:30 PM

Currently on tour in Europe with Powerwolf and Warkings, DragonForce have dropped a new video today for fans, as a special holiday surprise that is inspired by Skyrim, the epic clip for “The Last Dragonborn.”

The music video is stunning by how the Skyrim inspired graphics creates the feeling of being on a magical journey that is filled with killer music. As a whole, DragonForce does a fantastic job with embracing who they are as a band on the music video because their performance style captures the idea of what Skyrim would look like in real life.

“The Last Dragonborn” is the first DragonForce music video to feature new bassist, Alicia Vigil who checked-in from the road with the following comment.

“It’s been an honor and an incredible experience playing with these guys the last few years. I’m excited to be a part of their upcoming album with them, plus continue touring – and everything else in between – as an official DragonForce member!”

Known as the fastest band in the world, Grammy-nominated extreme power metal band DragonForce is based in London, England. Their platinum-selling record, Through the Fire and Flames, brought them international acclaim and was featured as the most-challenging song on “Guitar Hero III.” Their energetic and humorous live performances have won them fans on every continent.

DragonForce’s latest album, Extreme Power Metal, features uplifting choruses, catchy melodies, and mind-bending guitar solos.