DragonForce Launch New Music Video For “Troopers Of The Stars,” Announce 2022 European Tour

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 28th, 2021 - 3:44 PM

British power metal band DragonForce have launched a new music video for their song, “Troopers of the Stars,” from their 2019 album, Extreme Power Metal. Along with the music video, the band has announced a 2022 European tour, where they will be joined by Powerwolf and Warkings.

The music video for “Troopers of the Stars” was inspired by the 1997 movie, Starship Troopers. “Troopers of the Stars” was filmed before the pandemic in Los Angeles, CA with large-scale production and was directed by Roboshobo. The video sees DragonForce playing at a young girl’s birthday party at a retro arcade. The young girl is opening her gifts and they’re all action figures. The band’s movements are comically robotic, as they are intentionally not playing the guitar and drums at the same time as the song. The guitarists keep pitching forwards and backwards at a slow pace like they physically can’t move in any other direction. Later in the video, a woman spills her drink over an arcade machine and it short-circuit’s the band. They suddenly come to life and perform their song with a lot more emotion. At the end, an alien crashes the young girl’s birthday party and causes pure mayhem. A group of children band together to kill the alien and save the party.

The song itself carries a lot of energy and contains a good amount of retro-pop influence. From the vocal melodies to the synths, the track feels like it belongs at the setting the video takes place at. “Troopers of the Stars” retains the fast drum tempo that makes DragonForce so recognizable. The song also has an epic guitar breakdown that takes up over a minute in the middle of the song.

Last year, DragonForce’s guitarist Herman Li, who was a prominent twitch streamer, had his twitch account suspended for an unknown reason. He subsequently moved his guitar streaming content to Youtube.

DragonForce 2022 European Tour Dates:

11/11/22 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

11/12/22 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

11/13/22 – Prague, Czech Republic – Tipsport Arena

11/14/22 – Katowice, Poland – MCK

11/16/22- Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra

11/17/22 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

11/18/22 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle

11/19/22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

11/21/22 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

11/22/22 – Madrid, Spain – Riviera

11/24/22 – Milano, Italy – Alcatraz

11/25/22 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

11/26/22 – Oberhausen, Germany – Konig Pilsener Arena

11/27/22 – Paris, France – Zenith

11/29/22 – London, UK – Roundhouse

12/1/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Afas Live

12/2/22 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

12/3/22 – Saarbrucken, Germany – Saarlandhalle

12/4/22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena