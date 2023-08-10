Dragonforce Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Napalm Records announces the signing of the world’s fastest band – Dragonforce! Formed in 1999, the London, UK based unit has captivated audiences worldwide with their highly successful records and iconic singles, including the platinum-selling anthem ‘Through the Fire and Flames.’ Renowned for their epic compositions, Dragonforce’s signature lies in their masterful and lightning-fast guitar solos, brilliantly crafted by the virtuosic duo of Herman Li and Sam Totman. Comprising vocalist Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil, and drummer Gee Anzalone, the five-piece ensemble draws inspiration from a myriad of heavy metal styles, fantasy realms, and video games, blending 80’s rock influences with infectious sing-along choruses and uplifting melodies.
together with today’s signing announcement, and with their most ambitious album on the horizon, Dragonforce is excited to announce the North American headline leg of a colossal world tour that promises to be their most exhilarating to date! featuring special guests Amaranthe with additional support from napalm records labelmates nano war of steel, as well as edge of paradise, the tour will begin on October 20, 2023 in mesa, az. after visiting many major cities across the us and Canada, the tour will culminate in a grand finale in Los Angeles, ca on November 19. Dragonforce promises to take their unique stage production to new heights, presenting a fresh setlist that includes new tracks, songs not played for a long time and beloved classics.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00AM local time. To secure your spot, visit dragonforce.com for ticket options and limited VIP upgrades.
North American Tour 2023
w/ Amaranthe, NanowaR of Steel + Edge of Paradise
Oct 20 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater*
Oct 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel*
Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage
Oct 24 – Dallas, TX – The Granada
Oct 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Oct 27 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Oct 28 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
Oct 30 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven
Oct 31 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Nov 01 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Nov 03 – New York, NY – Palladium Time Square
Nov 04 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
Nov 05 – Montreal, QC – MTelus
Nov 06 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
Nov 09 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic
Nov 10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Nov 11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Nov 12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Nov 16 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
Nov 18 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
* no NanowaR of Steel