Dragonforce Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

James Reed August 10th, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Napalm Records announces the signing of the world’s fastest band – Dragonforce! Formed in 1999, the London, UK based unit has captivated audiences worldwide with their highly successful records and iconic singles, including the platinum-selling anthem ‘Through the Fire and Flames.’ Renowned for their epic compositions, Dragonforce’s signature lies in their masterful and lightning-fast guitar solos, brilliantly crafted by the virtuosic duo of Herman Li and Sam Totman. Comprising vocalist Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil, and drummer Gee Anzalone, the five-piece ensemble draws inspiration from a myriad of heavy metal styles, fantasy realms, and video games, blending 80’s rock influences with infectious sing-along choruses and uplifting melodies.

together with today’s signing announcement, and with their most ambitious album on the horizon, Dragonforce is excited to announce the North American headline leg of a colossal world tour that promises to be their most exhilarating to date! featuring special guests Amaranthe with additional support from napalm records labelmates nano war of steel, as well as edge of paradise, the tour will begin on October 20, 2023 in mesa, az. after visiting many major cities across the us and Canada, the tour will culminate in a grand finale in Los Angeles, ca on November 19. Dragonforce promises to take their unique stage production to new heights, presenting a fresh setlist that includes new tracks, songs not played for a long time and beloved classics.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00AM local time. To secure your spot, visit dragonforce.com for ticket options and limited VIP upgrades.

North American Tour 2023

w/ Amaranthe, NanowaR of Steel + Edge of Paradise

Oct 20 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater*

Oct 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel*

Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Oct 24 – Dallas, TX – The Granada

Oct 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Oct 27 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Oct 28 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Oct 30 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven

Oct 31 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov 01 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 03 – New York, NY – Palladium Time Square

Nov 04 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Nov 05 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

Nov 06 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

Nov 09 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

Nov 10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Nov 11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Nov 12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov 16 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Nov 18 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

* no NanowaR of Steel