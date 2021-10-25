DragonForce Channels ’80s-Glam In New Video for “Strangers,” Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham October 25th, 2021 - 7:48 PM

If an AI machine had to make a music video based on every ‘80s rock hit, “Strangers” would be the result. In addition to lyrics about the “danger zone” and “a city burning,” the blue-eyeshadowed-girl dancing around the arcade machines and bigger-than-life hairstyles make this music video an undeniable representation — and perhaps satirical glamorization — of the decade. This video takes place in the same time and universe as their video for “Troopers of the Stars,” including the same cast and director. Both songs come from their 2019 album Extreme Power Metal, which, as both the name and these two videos suggest, pay tribute to the era of MTV and gravity-defying hair.



“I’m a huge fan of the glam rock-era of music – I love the showmanship, the guitar solos, and the endearing cheesiness,” guitarist Herman Li said in a press release. “And the players of that time were amazing, like Steve Vai, Warren Demartini, and Reb Beach; I think sometimes the playing gets lost, and people just remember the crazy outfits. So, this video is a loving tribute to that era – while also being authentic.”

Accompanying this video release is an announcement for a 2022 North American Tour. The band is set to perform nearly 40 shows across Canada and the U.S., featuring Battle Beast and Seven Spires as support. The tour begins on March 7 in Santa Ana, CA, and ends on April 23 right back in California, concluding the journey in Berkeley. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 29.

DragonForce 2022 North American tour dates

w/ Battle Beast, Seven Spires

Mar. 7, 2022 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory *

Mar. 8, 2022 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory *

Mar. 9, 2022 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post *

Mar. 10, 2022 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre *

Mar. 11, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Neptune *

Mar. 13, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

Mar. 15, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theater *

Mar. 16, 2022 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall *

Mar. 18, 2022 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory *

Mar. 19, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *

Mar. 20, 2022 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

Mar. 22, 2022 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

Mar. 23, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

Mar. 24, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave II

Mar. 25, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Mar. 26, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Metro

Mar. 27, 2022 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Mar. 29, 2022 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

Mar. 30, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

Mar. 31, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

Apr. 1, 2022 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

Apr. 2, 2022 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Apr. 3, 2022 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Apr. 5, 2022 – Reading, PA – Reverb

Apr. 6, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

Apr. 7, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Apr. 8, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

Apr. 9, 2022 – Greensboro, NC – Arizona Petes

Apr. 10, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

Apr. 12, 2022 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

Apr. 13, 2022 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Apr. 15, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

Apr. 16, 2022 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Apr. 17, 2022 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

Apr. 19, 2022 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

Apr. 20, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Apr. 22, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

Apr. 23, 2022 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

* = without Battle Beast