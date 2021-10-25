DragonForce Channels ’80s-Glam In New Video for “Strangers,” Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

If an AI machine had to make a music video based on every ‘80s rock hit, “Strangers” would be the result. In addition to lyrics about the “danger zone” and “a city burning,” the blue-eyeshadowed-girl dancing around the arcade machines and bigger-than-life hairstyles make this music video an undeniable representation — and perhaps satirical glamorization — of the decade. This video takes place in the same time and universe as their video for “Troopers of the Stars,” including the same cast and director. Both songs come from their 2019 album Extreme Power Metal, which, as both the name and these two videos suggest, pay tribute to the era of MTV and gravity-defying hair.
“I’m a huge fan of the glam rock-era of music – I love the showmanship, the guitar solos, and the endearing cheesiness,” guitarist Herman Li said in a press release. “And the players of that time were amazing, like Steve Vai, Warren Demartini, and Reb Beach; I think sometimes the playing gets lost, and people just remember the crazy outfits. So, this video is a loving tribute to that era – while also being authentic.”
Accompanying this video release is an announcement for a 2022 North American Tour. The band is set to perform nearly 40 shows across Canada and the U.S., featuring Battle Beast and Seven Spires as support. The tour begins on March 7 in Santa Ana, CA, and ends on April 23 right back in California, concluding the journey in Berkeley. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 29.
DragonForce 2022 North American tour dates
w/ Battle Beast, Seven Spires
Mar. 7, 2022 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory *
Mar. 8, 2022 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory *
Mar. 9, 2022 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post *
Mar. 10, 2022 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre *
Mar. 11, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Neptune *
Mar. 13, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *
Mar. 15, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theater *
Mar. 16, 2022 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall *
Mar. 18, 2022 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory *
Mar. 19, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *
Mar. 20, 2022 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
Mar. 22, 2022 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
Mar. 23, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
Mar. 24, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave II
Mar. 25, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Mar. 26, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Metro
Mar. 27, 2022 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
Mar. 29, 2022 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s
Mar. 30, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Opera House
Mar. 31, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
Apr. 1, 2022 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
Apr. 2, 2022 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
Apr. 3, 2022 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Apr. 5, 2022 – Reading, PA – Reverb
Apr. 6, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
Apr. 7, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Apr. 8, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
Apr. 9, 2022 – Greensboro, NC – Arizona Petes
Apr. 10, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
Apr. 12, 2022 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum
Apr. 13, 2022 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Apr. 15, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
Apr. 16, 2022 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Apr. 17, 2022 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
Apr. 19, 2022 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
Apr. 20, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Apr. 22, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
Apr. 23, 2022 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
* = without Battle Beast