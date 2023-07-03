DragonForce frontman MARC HUDSON Signs to Napalm Records and Announces First Solo Album, ‘Starbound Stories’, Out August 25, 2023

Home News Zach Monteiro July 3rd, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Dragonforce’s frontman Marc Hudson has recently announced that he has signed onto the Rock and Metal record label Napalm Records. On top of his recent signing, Hudson has also announced that he will be releasing his first solo album, titled Starbound Stories scheduled to release in August.

A recent press release describes the upcoming album as an “anime-inspired power metal ride, heavily influenced by both Japanese music and video game soundtracks, and featuring a horde of notable guests.” Citing that Hudson has managed to bring several other artists onto his latest project away from Dragonforce.

“It is with great pride that I can finally announce my signing to Napalm Records.” Hudson says. “I’m very grateful for the label’s belief in me as a solo artist and can’t wait to have Napalm on my side to show Starbound Stories to the world!”

With Hudson’s announcement of his signing to Napalm Records and his upcoming solo album also comes the release of his newest song “Astralive” complete with an accompanying video. When asked about his most recent release, Hudson said “‘Astralive’ is the first single from the album and takes the listener on a power metal journey through space and time. This song explores the cosmic mysteries of the universe and mankind’s eternal search for wisdom beyond the stars.”

“Astralive” is just one of the songs in Marc Hudson’s debut solo album Starbound Stories releasing on August 25th, 2023. The album’s tracklist can be found below:

1.As the Twilight met the Sea

2.Freedom Heart

3.Dracula X!

4.Stars

5.The Siren

6.Astralive

7.Swansong

8.Call of the Martyrs

9.Starbound Stories

10.One more sight of the sun with You

