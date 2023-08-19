Icona Pop Debut Club-Ready New Single “Fall In Love”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 19th, 2023 - 12:44 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop have returned with a brand new club-ready single entitled “Fall In Love” which is paired with a mesmerizing accompanying music video. The song serves as the latest release from their upcoming second studio album Club Romantech which is set to arrive on September 1.

Discussing the duo’s motivation behind the song, Icona Pop shared, “‘Fall In Love’ is about that moment when you fall so hard for someone it’s almost like hitting a wall; you get all dizzy and almost lose touch with the ground and can’t focus on anything else. The track is kind of an experiment for us to play around with our poppier side; we wanted to play around with mixing up our lyrics, but approach the melody almost like you would with a sample, except it’s just us singing.”

The new single is a thoroughly danceable yet introspective exploration of finding oneself falling in love, as the title suggests. It features tasteful electronics, beat drops and earworm-worthy melodies that are sure to leave listeners wanting to hit replay. It is a quality addition to Icona Pop’s iconic roster of hits including their high-charting 2012 track “I Love It” featuring Charli XCX.

Club Romantech boasts some star-studded features including previously released singles “Spa” featuring Sofi Tukker, “Off Of My Mind” featuring VIZE, “You’re Free” featuring Ultra Naté, “I Want You” featuring Galantis and “Shit We Do For Love” featuring Yaeger. Icona Pop also released “Where Do We Go From Here” back in June alongside “Feels In My Body,” “Faster” and “Desire.”