The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Slams Elon Musk Amid Twitter Trouble

Home News Federico Cardenas November 11th, 2022 - 10:55 PM

Julian Casablancas, front man for legendary the New York-based rock band The Strokes, has taken to Instagram to offer his feelings on Elon Musk. The post follows after Elon Musk made headlines by becoming the owner of Twitter in a $44 billion deal after months of anticipation.

When he is not sharing pictures or details relating to his music, Casablancas is known to occasionally offer his takes on various issues of the day. His outburst at Elon Musk takes no prisoners, attacking Tesla cars, avoiding taxes and likening his conduct as the new CEO of Twitter to that of a supervillain, all while jokingly attributing his post to Ryan Gosling.

Stereogum quotes the musician’s post: “PS dear Rober Baron asshole who makes butt ugly ass cars and thinks billionaires show pay no taxes… (elon musk) maybe twitter could deal if you didn’t (like a typical ceo asshole bottom-line hungry super-villain) fire half your staff. what a great symbol for 2020s pieces of shit💐-Ryan Gosling”

Casablancas’ post has since been removed from Instagram. Whether the post was taken down by Instagram or removed by the artist himself is unknown. Is Ryan Gosling to blame? The world may never know.

Last month, the legendary producer Rick Rubin hinted that he would be making a new album with The Strokes. The new project would follow The Strokes 2020 album, The New Abnormal.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer