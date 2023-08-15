Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Plays Surprise Show On Hollywood Picket Line In Support Of SAG-AFTRA Strikers

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 11:16 AM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

According to nme.com, Rage Against The Machine’s guitarist Tom Morello performed a surprise set on the picket line in front of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on August 14. Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike while they look to increase in base pay and residuals in streaming.

Speaking before the set, Morello told NME he wanted to stand with the striking actors and writers: “They’re making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios and I’m here to support them and express my solidarity.” The guitarist also described himself as a “proud union man”and applauded the actors and writers for “flexing their power and showing what solidarity means.”

Also Morello added that the constant strikes in the entertainment industry are part of a wider movement of organized worker power across the country.

“In the United States right now, we have the biggest wave of strikes and organising in about 40 years,” said Morello. “In town right now, we also have hotel workers out [on strike] as well, so the picket lines are hot!”

To help capture surprise performance, a person from the crowd went on social media to post footage of Morello playing music.

Tom Morello singing the final verse of union bop This Land is Your Land to an energized WGA/ SAG AFTRA picket line pic.twitter.com/WO9o8HUiMd — Clara (@thatclarafied) August 14, 2023

“Tom Morello singing the final verse of union bop This Land is Your Land to an energized WGA/ SAG AFTRA picket line.”

Morello’s 15 minute set included the songs “Union Song,” “Hold The Line,” “Union Town” and a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.” “I’ve made music throughout my entire life to be played on picket lines and on the front lines,” said Morello. “So today is just one more day at the office with regards to that.”