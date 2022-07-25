Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello Accidentally Gets Tackled By Security Guard During Toronto Show

Today in musical news, guitarist Tom Morello from the band Rage Against The Machine was tackled by security guards. This happened in an attempt to move a stage invader, an unfortunate series of events.
Check out footage from the performance captured by fans!
Someone Takled @tmorello in Toronto!!
@6ixbuzztv pic.twitter.com/GpIYCwXezM
— Oscar Uriel (@OscUri_dad97) July 24, 2022
“Rage Against The Machine are currently on tour across North America, their much-delayed first dates in over a decade. This past weekend they played in Toronto, Canada in what turned out to be a more lively show than perhaps they anticipated.” (thefader)
Let’s all hope that there will be more planned excitement captured in the bands tours from now on. Take a look at their exact tour dates here:
Rage Against the Machine and Run The Jewels summer 2022 tour dates
7/9 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
7/11 – Chicago, IL – United Center
7/12 – Chicago, IL – United Center
7/15 – Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest
7/16 – Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’été de Quebec **
7/19 – Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Center
7/21 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
7/23 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
7/25 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center
7/27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
7/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
7/31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
8/2 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
8/3 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
8/8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Check out mxdwn’s previous articles on RATM here!
Photo credit: Marv Watson