Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello Accidentally Gets Tackled By Security Guard During Toronto Show

Home News Lucy Yang July 25th, 2022 - 3:06 PM

Today in musical news, guitarist Tom Morello from the band Rage Against The Machine was tackled by security guards. This happened in an attempt to move a stage invader, an unfortunate series of events.

Check out footage from the performance captured by fans!

“Rage Against The Machine are currently on tour across North America, their much-delayed first dates in over a decade. This past weekend they played in Toronto, Canada in what turned out to be a more lively show than perhaps they anticipated.” (thefader)

Let’s all hope that there will be more planned excitement captured in the bands tours from now on. Take a look at their exact tour dates here:

Rage Against the Machine and Run The Jewels summer 2022 tour dates