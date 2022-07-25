mxdwn Music

Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello Accidentally Gets Tackled By Security Guard During Toronto Show

July 25th, 2022 - 3:06 PM

Today in musical news, guitarist Tom Morello from the band Rage Against The Machine was tackled by security guards. This happened in an attempt to move a stage invader, an unfortunate series of events.

Check out footage from the performance captured by fans!

“Rage Against The Machine are currently on tour across North America, their much-delayed first dates in over a decade. This past weekend they played in Toronto, Canada in what turned out to be a more lively show than perhaps they anticipated.” (thefader)

Let’s all hope that there will be more planned excitement captured in the bands tours from now on. Take a look at their exact tour dates here:

Rage Against the Machine and Run The Jewels summer 2022 tour dates

7/9 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
7/11 – Chicago, IL – United Center
7/12 – Chicago, IL – United Center
7/15 – Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest
7/16 – Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’été de Quebec **
7/19 – Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Center
7/21 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
7/23 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
7/25 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center
7/27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
7/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
7/31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
8/2 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
8/3 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
8/8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8/14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Photo credit: Marv Watson

