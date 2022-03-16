Tom Morello Covers Tom Waits’ “Come On Up To The House”

Home News Roy Lott March 16th, 2022 - 9:30 PM

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello has released a cover of Tom Waits’ “Come On Up To The House,” off his 1999 album Mule Variations. The cover also features X Ambassadors frontman Sam Harris on vocals. As a part of the Spotify Singles series, he also released his rendition of the song “Raising Hell” which features Ben Harper. Check both songs out below.

Morello was recently announced as the executive music producer for the new Netflix show called Metal Lords. Morello describes the new show as a story about “kids trying to get their first band together and having a dream, but perhaps not having the technical ability or the artistic vision to make that dream real. Or do they?” The show will premiere on April 8

Rage Against The Machine recently announced their rescheduled shows that will now officially kick off July 9 in East Troy Michigan and is set to conclude April 2, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Run the Jewels will join them for North America dates in 2023 along with some shows scheduled to take place later this year. Previously-purchased tickets for all rescheduled shows will remain valid for the new dates.

The band was also recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, MC5 and many others. Newcomers Eminem, Beck, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest. It will mark the band’s second consecutive year to be nominated.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson