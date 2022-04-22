Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Tom Morello And More Call On U.S. Government For Action Against Climate Change

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 22nd, 2022 - 10:28 PM

As Earth Day quickly approaches, hundreds of music artists are campaigning for change. According to Consequence, musicians such as Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, Arcade Fire, and thousands of others have used their public platforms to call for a government response to the climate change emergency, which has only grown more urgent in recent years and remains the greatest threat to public health in human history.

The musical artists launched Music Declares Emergency, an initiative from the music industry to demand that politicians and business leaders take urgent action to prevent catastrophic climate breakdown and biodiversity loss. Music Declares Emergency was originally founded in 2019 with the goal of reducing the music industry’s carbon footprint and promoting climate justice.

The environmental pressure group calls on the music industry to commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The group also asks that the industry support the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems and promote sustainable living through systemic change.

Other artists who have agreed to participate include Tom Morello, Brian Eno, Tegan and Sara, Massive Attack, Annie Lennox, Pretenders, The 1975, Chicano Batman, Major Lazer, Bootsy Collins, Fantastic Negrito, Juanes, Machel Montano, KT Tunstall, Tycho, Tom Odell and more.

“If you’re ever going to get involved in climate action, the time is now,” said co-founder of Music Declares Emergency and Savages member Fay Milton in a statement. “In a few years’ time, it will be too late. Environmental ‘tipping points’ are very close on the horizon, that’s when the ice melts and no longer reflects the sun’s heat and the earth suddenly starts heating up more quickly, or the permafrost thaws and releases loads of methane into the atmosphere.”

Milton continued, “Once we reach those points, there’s no going back. This is why kids are chaining themselves to buildings and sitting in the road in front of cars, desperate to make people pay attention. It’s really hard to think about this stuff and it’s all just really heartbreaking, but while there is still time, I’m not going to stop trying my best to push for the change we need.”

Meanwhile, renowned musician and producer Brian Eno has released Earth Day, a new charity album featuring contributions from esteemed artists such as Michael Stipe, Peter Gabriel, Big Thief, Hot Chip, and more. The album is a compilation of tracks created in support of environmental causes, and all proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations working to protect the planet. Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22nd.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna