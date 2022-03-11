Netflix Shares Trailer For Metal Lords, Tom Morello Announced As Executive Music Producer

Home News Federico Cardenas March 11th, 2022 - 8:27 PM

Netflix has released a trailer for their new upcoming show, Metal Lords. The new show has been described as a story of two high school students who want to start a metal band, and end up inviting girl who plays the cello as their bassist in order to compete at their school’s battle of the bands. Producing and writing the new show will be Game of Thrones creator D. B. Weiss, a longtime metal head.

In addition, singer, songwriter, actor and activist Tom Morello has been announced as the executive music producer for the new show. Morello, known for his work with the rap-metal group Rage Against the Machine, is a long time friend of D.B. Weiss, and had bonded with him over metal while they were in a high school with very few other metal fans.

According to Stereogum, D.B. Weiss and his co-producer Greg Shapiro had been wanting to make this movie since the early 2000s; Weiss’ plan was to “go and do my metal movie with Greg” after Game of Thrones had ended. 13 years later, they discussed the idea again and decided to do it, despite the massive amount of success Shapiro had attained since they last discussed the project.

Morello described the new show as a story about “kids trying to get their first band together and having a dream, but perhaps not having the technical ability or the artistic vision to make that dream real. Or do they?” He goes on to explain that the show intends to resonate with kids in hellish suburban areas where “the key to get out is an electric guitar or drums or rock and roll music. The music shows a way to transcend this stifled daily existence, to try to be something better, be something more authentic and true than what’s handed to you by your surroundings.” Watch the trailer for Metal Lords via YouTube below.

Tom Morello has recently joined the non-profit organization The Miraculous Love Kids, along with many others to make their song “God Help Us All.”

