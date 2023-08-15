GWAR Announce ‘Age Of Imbeciles’ Fall 2023 Tour Dates Featuring the Triumphant Return of X-Cops

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Metal band GWAR are declaring war on humanity for their upcoming Age of Imbeciles Tour. The infamous Lords and Masters of Shock Rock will return to the road wreaking havoc and laying waste to audiences across the US and Canada this Fall. The upcoming tour features support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Chris on selected dates.

Everything kicks off in starts New Hampshire before the tour stops in New York, Ontario, Missouri, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, Orlando and other cities. Pre sales begin on August 16 and the general on sale date is August 17 10:00 am. local time by visiting: GWAR.net.

In the press release lead singer The Berserker Blothar shares his thoughts about the upcoming Age of Imbeciles Tour.

“Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You’re a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age of Imbeciles.”

In other news, GWAR will release a 10 anniversary edition of their Battle Maximus album on September 1 through Pit Records. This new version is completely remixed, remastered, and it features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before heard song “Tammy, Queen of Dirt.”

Age of Imbeciles Tour Dates

10/11 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s*

10/12 S. Burlington, VT – Higher Ground*

10/13 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square*

10/14 Reading, PA – Reverb*

10/15 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre*

10/16 Toronto, ON – The Phoenix#

10/18 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

10/19 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/20 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

10/21 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

10/22 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

10/24 Richmond, VA – The National

10/25 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/26 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/27 Gainesville, FL – The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza

10/28 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

10/29 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/30 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

*No X-Cops

#No Negative Approach