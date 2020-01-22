Kool Keith x Thetan Announce Collaborative Album Space Goretex Featuring Casey Orr of Gwar and X-Cops, Gangsta Boo of Three 6 Mafia, Blag Dahlia of Dwarves and More for April 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech January 22nd, 2020 - 10:11 PM

Veteran rapper Kool Keith and powerviolence group Thetan have announced a collaborative album titled Space Goretex, which is set to be released on April 10th via Anti-Corporate Music. The band have released a teaser trailer that shows the album cover, which features two photo shopped images on top of a pile of skeletons.

This upcoming album will feature Casey Orr of the heavy metal band GWAR and the punk band X-Cops, Gangsta Boo of the pioneering trap group Three 6 Mafia, Blag Dahlia of the punk band Dwarves, Ashley Mae of the dark country outfit Lost Dog Street Band and DJ Black Cat Sylvester, inventor of the Synth-Table. Veteran rapper Blowfly, who is known for being an early pioneer of “dirty” hip hop also makes an appearance as his character “Uncle Tom Bowker.”

Orr is known for playing “Beefcake the Mighty” while performing in GWAR, however he will be reprising his X-Cops character “Sheriff Tubb Tucker” for this role, for the first time since 1996. Blag Dahlia performs a monologue alongside Mae. Gangsta Boo performs as Officer Lola.

This latest album was recorded by Dan Emery and Fred Ones, while its cover art was created by Ethan Lee McCarthy. The project will also mark the first appearances of each one of Kool Keith’s various personas, Dr. Octagon, Dr. Dooom and Black Elvis, on the same record.

The rapper released an album titled KEITH last year, which was supported by the single “Zero Fux,” a track featuring B-Real of the hip hop group Cypress Hill. He also released an EP with Dead Cross last year.