GWAR Announce Upcoming 2023 Summer Tour Dates

As seen on Consequence.net, GWAR has announced a series of headlining US dates for Summer 2023, most of which will follow their support run on Mudvayne’s summer tour. Nonpoint, Crobot, and 200 Stab Wounds will join the interplanetary barbarians on certain dates.
Mudvayne’s tour, which also includes GWAR, Coal Chamber, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies, will take place from July 20th to August 26th. GWAR will play one headlining gig on August 21st in Boise, Idaho, before embarking on a handful of additional dates when the Mudvayne tour concludes. These performances will take place from August 27th in Lincoln, Nebraska, until September 1st in San Antonio, Texas.
Tickets for the newly announced gigs go on sale this Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. GWAR’s “Bohab’s Lair” fan club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday (June 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check StubHub for offers or get tickets to sold-out performances, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed, thanks to StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Don’t forget to check out the band’s brand-new line of CBD products, branded “New Dank Ages.” BudofGods.com sells premium hemp flowers, gummies, and vape cartridges, as well as a variety of accessories.
Tickets for the newly announced performances go on sale this Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. GWAR’s “Bohabs Lair” fan group members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday (June 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check StubHub for offers or get tickets to sold-out performances, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed, thanks to StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
GWAR’s 2023 Tour Dates:
07/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Afterparty
07/15 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest
07/16 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival
07/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
07/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
07/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *
07/26 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *
07/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *
07/29 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *
07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *
08/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *
08/04 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
08/05 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
08/06 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
08/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *
08/09 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center *
08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
08/13 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
08/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *
08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
08/17 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *
08/19 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *
08/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre *
08/21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^
08/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
08/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *
08/25 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
08/26 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
08/27 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre #
08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue !
08/29 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s !
08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant !
09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center !
* = supporting Mudvayne, with Coal Chamber, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
^ = headlining, with support from Nonpoint
# = headlining, with support from Crobot
! = headlining, with support from Crobot and 200 Stab Wounds