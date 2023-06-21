GWAR Announce Upcoming 2023 Summer Tour Dates

Mudvayne’s tour, which also includes GWAR, Coal Chamber, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies, will take place from July 20th to August 26th. GWAR will play one headlining gig on August 21st in Boise, Idaho, before embarking on a handful of additional dates when the Mudvayne tour concludes. These performances will take place from August 27th in Lincoln, Nebraska, until September 1st in San Antonio, Texas.

Tickets for the newly announced gigs go on sale this Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. GWAR’s “Bohab’s Lair” fan club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday (June 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check StubHub for offers or get tickets to sold-out performances, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed, thanks to StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Don’t forget to check out the band’s brand-new line of CBD products, branded “New Dank Ages.” BudofGods.com sells premium hemp flowers, gummies, and vape cartridges, as well as a variety of accessories.

Tickets for the newly announced performances go on sale this Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. GWAR’s “Bohabs Lair” fan group members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday (June 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check StubHub for offers or get tickets to sold-out performances, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed, thanks to StubHub’s Fan Protect program.