Travis Scott Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates, First Round Of Live Shows Following Astroworld Tragedy

Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2023 - 11:20 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to thefader.com, artist Travis Scott has announced a tour to support his new album Utopia. Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus is Scott’s his first run of shows since the tragedy at Astroworld in 2021.

The upcoming tour follows Scott’s first post Utopia performance that was held on August 7 at the Circus Maximus in Rome where it featured a surprise guest performance from Kanye West

Everything kicks off in Chicago before the tour stops in Houston, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, Nashville and other cities. For tickets and more information visit: livenation.com.

Last month Houston police released a report on Astroworld, where Scott recalled being told through his earpiece “you got to wrap it up, it’s getting kinda hectic out there.” The artist claim that he was not made aware of the situation until later.

Prior to the police report, a Harris County grand jury determined that Scott would not be criminally charged in connection with the event. The artist and Live Nation still face multiple civil suits over Astroworld, though some suits have allegedly been settled.

Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus Tour Dates

9-25 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9-27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9-29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

10-1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10-4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10-11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

10-14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

10-17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10-19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10-21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

10-23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10-26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

10-28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10-30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11-4 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

11-7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11-9 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11-12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

11-18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center TX

11-24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11-27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

