Travis Scott Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates, First Round Of Live Shows Following Astroworld Tragedy

According to thefader.com, artist Travis Scott has announced a tour to support his new album Utopia. Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus is Scott’s his first run of shows since the tragedy at Astroworld in 2021.
The upcoming tour follows Scott’s first post Utopia performance that was held on August 7 at the Circus Maximus in Rome where it featured a surprise guest performance from Kanye West
Everything kicks off in Chicago before the tour stops in Houston, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, Nashville and other cities. For tickets and more information visit: livenation.com.
Last month Houston police released a report on Astroworld, where Scott recalled being told through his earpiece “you got to wrap it up, it’s getting kinda hectic out there.” The artist claim that he was not made aware of the situation until later.
Prior to the police report, a Harris County grand jury determined that Scott would not be criminally charged in connection with the event. The artist and Live Nation still face multiple civil suits over Astroworld, though some suits have allegedly been settled.
Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus Tour Dates
9-25 – Chicago, IL – United Center
9-27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
9-29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
10-1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
10-4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10-8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10-11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
10-14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
10-17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10-19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10-21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
10-23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
10-26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
10-28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
10-30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
11-4 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
11-7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
11-9 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
11-12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
11-18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center TX
11-24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11-27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado