Travis Scott Announces New Song “Kpop” Featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

According to Pitchfork a new music collaboration is set to release soon and will feature several extremely popular artists. The release is a song by Travis Scott and will feature two famous singers: Bad Bunny and the Weeknd. This is following a recent collaboration with Pharell WIlliams titled “Down in Atlanta” which was dropped this past November. The single will drop on July 21 and has been teased by Scott on social media. The name itself is intriguing and has fans wondering how the song will sound and if it will be their new song of the summer.

While Scott has performed since the Astroworld festival this new single will be a part of the upcoming album Utopia which the singer has been teasing for over a year. This album will be his first big release since the tragedy that happened at his Astroworld music festival, where eight people died. Recently Scott has said that he will be livestreaming a performance for the new album in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt but there has been talk of it being canceled due to Egyptian authorities having concerns over safety and the particulars of the performance.