Houston Police Releases Full Report on the 2021 Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

The Houston Police Department has released a full report on the 2021 Astroworld tragedy during Travis Scott’s performance on November the 6th, according to Pitchfork. The stampede during Scott’s headlining performance at NRG Park resulted in 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy, and injury to thousands.

Scott recalls during a police interview that while the crowd crushing was taking place, he heard through his earpiece that “it’s getting hectic out there,” and that he “got to wrap it up.” Drake, who was the guest performer there, was also interviewed. He claims that he did not pay attention to what is really happening in the crowd, as he has to focus on his foot placement after his knee injury, and cannot hear outside noises well with the sounds from his earpiece. Both performers did not hear a request to stop the show.

Others, such as a security guard named Marty Wallgren, felt how uncontrolled the situation was. He recalls telling Scott’s team back stage that they have to end the show “at 10 no matter what” during Drake’s performance, who claims he never got requested so.

In the crowd, many recall their body lifted up by the crowd, moving uncontrollably due to the pressure, and lacking oxygen.