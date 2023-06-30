Travis Scott Will Not Be Facing Criminal Charges Over Fatal Astroworld Festival

Home News Parker Beatty June 30th, 2023 - 5:54 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Rapper Travis Scott, as well as other organizers involved in the management of the 2021 Astroworld Festival, have been cleared of criminal charges by a Grand Jury this Thursday, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Families are still searching for answers a year and a half later after the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in November of 2021, in which ten concert goers passed away as a result of a fatal crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Reports say that Scott’s set was paused as a result of the incident but was resumed shortly after, which led to further casualties within the crowd. Some fans reported being crushed in the crowd, while others were trampled, blaming poor management on behalf of Scott and his team as the primary cause of the tragedy.

Scott’s Attorney, Kent Schaffer, had this to say: “My client Travis Scott will not be charged with criminal charges or any wrongdoing for his involvement with AstroWorld festival. Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the AstroWorld tragedy.”

Also being cleared of criminal charges are festival manager Brent Silberstein, John Junell of Live Nation, security planners Seyth and Shawna Boardman, and Emily Ockenden, former employee of BWG.