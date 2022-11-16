Rolling Loud California Announces Travis Scott, Future & Playboi Carti as Headliners for 2023 Festival

Home News Karan Singh November 16th, 2022 - 12:15 PM

Hip-hop’s prized carnival hasn’t lost any steam since its inception (except during the pandemic, of course, but that was in the community’s best interest). Rolling Loud has become a force within the culture that gathers some of the most iconic rap, R&B and hip-hop artists in one place for a series of parties that spring up in different locations across the United States.

We now have an update on the first Rolling Loud event of 2023, and it’s set to take place at the 300-acre Hollywood Park in Los Angeles from March 3–5. The three-day festival will be headlined by trap royalty Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti, with special guest Lil Wayne (it is still unclear what exactly this means, but his being there is a big enough deal). This will be the brand’s first event in LA county since 2019 as well as Carti’s debut main event for them. Future and Scott will return to the mainstage with a stacked roster of hard-hitters behind them, namely Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert and Moneybagg Yo.

Other stars on the list include 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Chief Keef, Tyga, OhGeesy and G. Perico. Blueface is also featured on the flyer, but following his recent arrest for attempted murder, his availability remains uncertain. Also on the lineup are acts that are shifting the trend in favor of women, most notably Saweetie, Ice Spice, City Girls and Kamaiyah.

You can purchase tickets for Rolling Loud California 2023 here (live at 10am PST on 11/18).

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado