Frank Bello Says He Is ‘Hoping’ To Get New Anthrax Project Out In 2024

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 9th, 2023 - 4:31 PM

Frank Bello of Anthrax, in an interview with Ultimate Guitar, shared some news on the progress for their follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings. According to Blabbermouth, Bello said that “We’re recording — guitars, drums. I’m actually recording my bass next month.” He went on to explain that “What Anthrax does these days, we do a bunch of songs together, like a bulk of the songs… I think we have eight or nine right now. And we’ll keep writing. I think that’s important. That’s how we did the last record, and it came out the way we wanted it to. We have a good bulk of songs right now that we know already. But we still wanna have a couple of more. So that’s the way we go. We’ll digest these for a while. I’ll do my bass next month. Then vocals will come on and we’ll have this locked up. And then we’ll start writing a few more songs. Then we’ll choose what’s best for the record and how the record goes. We’re hoping — I’m praying, ’cause it’s been a while, man — [to have the album out] next year. It’s been, I think, almost eight years from the last record. I wanna have a record out. We all do. I can’t wait to play new songs — all this stuff. I wanna go on tour. But it’s gotta be right.”

Anthrax began work on their upcoming album back in May of this year.

Watch the full interview below.