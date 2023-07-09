mxdwn Music

Frank Bello Says He Is ‘Hoping’ To Get New Anthrax Project Out In 2024

Frank Bello of Anthrax, in an interview with Ultimate Guitar, shared some news on the progress for their follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings. According to Blabbermouth, Bello said that “We’re recording — guitars, drums. I’m actually recording my bass next month.” He went on to explain that “What Anthrax does these days, we do a bunch of songs together, like a bulk of the songs… I think we have eight or nine right now. And we’ll keep writing. I think that’s important. That’s how we did the last record, and it came out the way we wanted it to. We have a good bulk of songs right now that we know already. But we still wanna have a couple of more. So that’s the way we go. We’ll digest these for a while. I’ll do my bass next month. Then vocals will come on and we’ll have this locked up. And then we’ll start writing a few more songs. Then we’ll choose what’s best for the record and how the record goes. We’re hoping — I’m praying, ’cause it’s been a while, man — [to have the album out] next year. It’s been, I think, almost eight years from the last record. I wanna have a record out. We all do. I can’t wait to play new songs — all this stuff. I wanna go on tour. But it’s gotta be right.”

Anthrax began work on their upcoming album back in May of this year.

Watch the full interview below.

