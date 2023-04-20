Anthrax Cancel European Festival Dates Due to Logistical and Scheduling Issues

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2023 - 1:48 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to brooklynvegan.com metal band Anthrax have cancelled their European festival dates for this Summer, which includes Wacken Open Air in Germany, MetalDays in Slovenia, Brutal Assault in Czech Republic and Alcatraz in Belgium.

In the following statement Wacken Open Air explains why Anthrax have cancelled their Summer tour dates.

“We sadly must announce today that the mighty Anthrax won’t make it to Europe and hence also not to the Holy Ground due to logistics. Sure you know that WOA and Anthrax have a long-lasting friendship, so you can be certain that they will be back on stage before you know it!”

Also Anthrax have issued a statement explaining the cancellations for their Summer performances in Europe.

“Due to a series of logistical and scheduling issues, we won’t be able to make it to Europe this summer for the festivals we were set to perform at. We’re really disappointed about this, and want you to know that a solid — and overdue — European tour is a priority for us. Lots of exciting things are in the pipeline, so stay tuned.”