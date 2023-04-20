mxdwn Music

Anthrax Cancel European Festival Dates Due to Logistical and Scheduling Issues

April 20th, 2023 - 1:48 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com metal band Anthrax have cancelled their European festival dates for this Summer, which includes Wacken Open Air in Germany, MetalDays in Slovenia, Brutal Assault in Czech Republic and Alcatraz in Belgium.

In the following statement Wacken Open Air  explains why Anthrax have cancelled their Summer tour dates.

“We sadly must announce today that the mighty Anthrax won’t make it to Europe and hence also not to the Holy Ground due to logistics. Sure you know that WOA and Anthrax have a long-lasting friendship, so you can be certain that they will be back on stage before you know it!”

Also Anthrax have issued a statement explaining the cancellations for their Summer performances in Europe.

“Due to a series of logistical and scheduling issues, we won’t be able to make it to Europe this summer for the festivals we were set to perform at. We’re really disappointed about this, and want you to know that a solid — and overdue — European tour is a priority for us. Lots of exciting things are in the pipeline, so stay tuned.”

Last year Anthrax was forced to cancel their European Tour because of “ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control.” Bassist Frank Bello discussed the cancellation last November.

“When I saw the numbers, they were literally triple what they originally started at. We would be coming home at such a loss. You don’t mind a little bit of a loss just to play to the fans, but such a loss — we would have been really bad off for a while. So it didn’t make sense.”

Anthrax‘s only upcoming show for the time is their headlining set at Milwaukee Metal Fest on Memorial Day Weekend.

 

