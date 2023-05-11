Anthrax Officially Begins Working On Long-Awaited New Album

Home News Zach Monteiro May 11th, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Schulz

Producer Jay Ruston has been hard at work in the recording studio preparing tracks for Anthrax’s lead singer Joey Belladonna and guitarist Johnathan Donais, with other members such as Charlie Benante (Drums), Frank Bello (Bass) and Scott Ian (Guitar) working in the studio with Ruston. All of this is in preparation for the band’s newest album, which does not currently have a name.

Fans of the Thrasher band have long anticipated new work since their last critically acclaimed album For All Kings which released back on the 26th of February, 2016. This was also the first album to feature Donais as the replacement to former lead guitarist Robb Caggiano.

According to Blabbermouth.net, Scott talked about the creation of the new album on social media when he wrote “We started recording a new album last week and the first session was a blast! The songs are killer, challenging and a lot of fun to play – Riff-O-Rama. Tones are 1986 great. Can’t wait for all of you to hear what we’re doing.”

Considering that their last album was released seven years ago, there has been much speculation on why Anthrax’ latest album has taken so long to move into active production. Benante told Robert Cavuoto of Metal Rules that the album’s belated release could be chalked up to the Covid-19 pandemic when he said “If we didn’t get hit with the global pandemic, it would have been out two or three years ago.”

Anthrax is no stranger to the thrasher metal scene, having been formed in 1981 with eleven studio albums under their belt since then. The band’s latest album For All Kings has been amongst their most critically acclaimed works, bringing about a new age for them which began with their inclusion in the historic “Big Four” tour of 2010.