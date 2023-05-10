Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Surviving Beatles to Be Featured On Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Album Rockstar

Home News Dita Dimone May 10th, 2023 - 1:11 AM

Dolly Parton, the iconic country music legend, has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the music industry for her upcoming album, Rockstar. Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and the surviving members of The Beatles are all set to be featured on the album, which is sure to be a major hit with fans around the world.

Rockstar is due out on Nov. 17 on Parton’s Butterfly Records through Big Machine Label Group and will come with 30 songs, including nine original tracks. The first single, “World on Fire,” arrives Thursday (May 11).

Dolly Parton has been a fixture in the music industry for decades, and her contributions to country music are immeasurable. She has won numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Rockstar is yet another testament to her staying power in the industry.

Miley Cyrus, one of the biggest pop stars in recent years, is a surprising addition to the album. However, the collaboration between Cyrus and Parton is not entirely unexpected. The two have worked together before, and Cyrus has previously expressed her admiration for Parton. Cyrus is a multi-talented artist, and her unique style of music is sure to add a fresh and exciting element to the album.

Lizzo, the chart-topping singer and rapper, is another exciting addition to “Rockstar.” An icon of body positivity and self-love, Lizzo is known for her empowering lyrics and catchy beats. Her inclusion on the album is sure to bring a modern and socially conscious touch to the project.

Perhaps the most unexpected addition to “Rockstar” is the surviving members of The Beatles. The British band, which rose to fame in the 1960s, is one of the most influential bands of all time. While the surviving members have continued to make music over the years, their collaboration with Parton is a unique opportunity for them to work with one of the most legendary figures in the country music scene.

“If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it,” Parton said during an appearance on The View earlier this year, referencing her initial reluctance to accept enshrinement back in 2022. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

Following their performance with Parton at the Rock Hall induction, Pink and Carlile will join her again for a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

“I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” Parton said today.

Overall, “Rockstar” is shaping up to be one of the most impressive releases of the year. The collaboration between Dolly Parton and some of the biggest acts in music history is sure to be a major hit with fans around the world.