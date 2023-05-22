Lizzo Speaks Out Against New Nebraska Law Restricting Abortion and Gender-Affirming Care At Omaha Show

Home News Zach Monteiro May 22nd, 2023 - 4:33 PM

American rapper Lizzo performed over the weekend in Omaha, Nebraska at the CHI Health Center. During her performance, she decided to take a moment to speak out against the state’s newly passed bill designed to restrict abortion rights as well as gender-affirming care.

According to Stereogum, LB574, or simply the “Let Them Grow” act bans gender-affirming care for Nebraska citizens under the age of 19. The bill also bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and goes as far as to threaten to revoke doctor’s certifications should they go through with the procedure. Stereogum goes on to add that the bill does not make exceptions for “ectopic pregnancies, rape, incest or medical emergencies.”

While up on stage, Lizzo spoke to the crowd “Anybody that comes to a Lizzo show should know that I for the people to have the right to healthcare; reproductive and gender-affirming.”

She continued “It really breaks my heart to see that there are young people growing up in a world that doesn’t protect them… So, let me be your safe space tonight. Don’t let anybody tell you who you are.”

Stereogum went on to say that Beau Ballard, one Nebraska state senator who voted on the passing of the bill, just so happened to be in attendance at the rapper’s concert. Whether he will make any sort of response to the rapper’s statement is unknown.

Lizzo’s next concert is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24th in Phoenix Arizona at the Footprint Center, with her appearance at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival coming up next month.

