Hayley Williams Slams ‘Incel Ass’ Internet Bros for Criticizing Postponement of Shows

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com, over the past week rock band Paramore had to postpone some of their This Is Why tour dates due to an “illness within the touring party.” Not long after the shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City were pushed back, Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams went social media to share a statement that revealed she was the one with the illness.

a new message from hayley regarding the postponed shows and sickness ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YtlPPjp38W — jen (@YELYAHG00N) July 28, 2023

The statement says: “In all seriousness, this past week has been really tough. Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non contagious) and muscled my way all the way through LA. Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and the nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out.”

The statement continues with: “Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape,” she continued. “At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older… Alf and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. It’s quite a lot to leave behind.”

As of yesterday Williams went on her Instagram story to respond to some internet criticism she saw about Paramore’s brief tour postponements. In one tweet the singer posted a screenshot of a random person that said both Metallica and Iron Maiden “manage” … “all of which are much older than you love.” Williams responded with: “Neither James [Hetfield] NOR Bruce [Dickinson] are gonna suck your d*ck for this, LOVE.”

In another tweet, someone else brought up the time back in 2015 that Dave Grohl fell off the stage, broke his leg and kept performing. Williams’s response: “I have a lung infection you soft shit! Not a broken limb. One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you can’t. But worry not! The shows weren’t cancelled, merely postponed a week. Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did.”