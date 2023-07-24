Paramore Postpones Tour Dates to August Due to Illness

Home News Zach Monteiro July 24th, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Paramore has recently announced that they will be postponing several tour performances following an unspecified illness with the touring party of the band. The affected dates are as followed; July 22nd in San Francisco California, July 24th in Seattle Washington, July 25th in Portland Oregon and July 27th in Salt Lake City Utah.

In an official statement posted on Paramore’s Instagram, the band said “Our show in San Francisco was postponed due to illness within the touring party. Our San Francisco show has been rescheduled to August 7, 2023.” They go on to speak on the other newly delayed performances when they say “After much deliberation, in the interest of our health and the ability to put on a show you all deserve, we have decided to reschedule our shows in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City.”

Paramore goes on to announce the new dates for the aforementioned shows; their Seattle show has been moved to August 9th, Portland to August 10th and Salt Lake City to August 13th. Upon announcing the new dates, Paramore said that concertgoers’ tickets would now be valid for those dates. According to Consequence, fans can now also choose to refund tickets if they choose not to attend. Tickets to future Paramore shows can be found here.

Check out our previous stories on Paramore below: