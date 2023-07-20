Green Day Shares New Song “1981” at Festival D’été de Québec

The band’s most recent album was 2020’s Father Of All Motherfuckers and it was their final album with Reprise Records. Green Day have been teasing new music since 2021.

According to reports, Green Day has been in the studio with frequent collaborator Rob Cavallo, who is hard at work on an album rumored to be titled 1972, which is the year that all three members of the band were born.

As a whole, Green Day‘s latest tune is wonderful by how the band sizzles the air with their face smacking rock while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful sound. “1981” gives fans a taste of how the band are still able to create vein jolting music.